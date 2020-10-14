456 positive cases in Alappuzha

426 get the disease through local transmission, two deaths reported

The district logged 456 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 426 patients contracted the virus locally and the source of infections of another 18 people remain undetected. Twelve people who had arrived from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the district, taking the official tally to 68. The deceased were identified as a 69-year-old woman from Cherthala and a 69-year-old man from Pallana. They died on October 11.

The 456 new cases include 114 reported from Alappuzha municipality and 24 from Cherthala South grama panchayat. Cherthala (23), Chennam Pallippuram (20), Punnapra South (16), Mavelikara (15), Thrikkunnappuzha (13), Pattanakkad (13), Champakulam (12), Cheppad (12), Mararikulam North (12), Pathiyoor (11), Ambalappuzha North (11) and Kayamkulam (10) registered double-digit case count.

Meanwhile, 574 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 6,144.

The police registered 63 cases and arrested 53 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was taken against 307 people for not wearing face masks, 1,446 for not maintaining physical distance and two persons for violating the home quarantine norms. Another 12 cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 144 of the Cr.PC.