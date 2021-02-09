455 test positive in capital

The COVID-19 case graph in the capital district rose to 4,443 on Tuesday when 455 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
As many as 422 recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.
Almost all of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Four of those infected are healthcare workers.
The death toll also continued to rise unabated to reach 778 as on Monday. Four more deaths, which occurred in the district on February 4 and 5, were attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included an 82-year-old woman and three men, aged 85, 76, and 70 years.
The district administration placed 2,992 people under quarantine, while 1,719 others were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation. Currently, there were 25,832 people quarantined in their homes and 55 in various institutions in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath