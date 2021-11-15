4,547 new cases in State

6,866 persons recover from infection

Kerala registered 4,547 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 50,638 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 50, 65,619 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 35,877 with the State adding 127 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday. These include 57 recent deaths and 70 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID-19 deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool declined further to 64,738 patients on Monday, with 6,866 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State have dropped further to 876, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 368 on Monday.

On Monday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 325. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily and at present, 5,383 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 709 cases, Ernakulam 616, Kozhikode 568, Thrissur 484, Kollam 474, Kannur 371, Kottayam 226, Idukki 203, Palakkad 176, Pathanamthitta 175, Alappuzha 172, Wayanad 168, Malappuram 159 and Kasaragod 46 cases.