4,545 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

10 January 2021 23:11 IST

Recoveries at 4,659, test positivity rate is 9.95%

Kerala reported 4,545 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 45,695 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 8,11,148 cases.

The test positivity rate, which seemed to drop slightly the past two days, went right back to 9.95%. With 4,659 recoveries reported on Sunday, the active case pool in the State now stands at 64,179 cases. The cumulative COVID-19 recoveries in the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 7,43,467 cases.

23 deaths

The addition of 23 new deaths that happened in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday has taken the cumulative toll to 3,302.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 4,545 new cases reported on the day, in 78 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State. Of the 4,467 locally acquired infections, in 422 cases the source of infection remains untraced while the number of infected healthcare workers is 42.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 650 cases, Kozhikode 558, Pathanamthitta 447, Malappuram 441, Kollam 354, Kottayam 345, Thrissur 335, Thiruvananthapuram 288, Alappuzha 265, Kannur 262, Idukki 209, Palakkad 175, Wayanad 173 and Kasaragod 43 cases.

From the U.K.

Three more persons, including travellers from the U.K., who arrived in the State between December 9-23, and their contacts, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 53 persons who arrived from the U.K. during the specified period to the State or their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19. Though 86 passengers arrived in a flight on Saturday, all tested negative for COVID-19, Health officials said.

Till now, the State has received information only about six samples in which infection due to the U.K. virus variant B.1.1.7 has been detected. More results are awaited from NIV, Pune.