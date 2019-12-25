4,536 illegal buildings in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha Coastal District Committee (CDC) has identified as many as 4,536 unauthorised constructions in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area in the district.

According to the interim report published on the website of Alappuzha district administration (http://alappuzha.nic.in), the highest number of 822 CRZ violations are in Punnapra South grama panchayat in Ambalappuzha taluk.

It is followed by 429 unauthorised constructions in Punnapra North, 427 in Mararikulam South and 412 in Mararikulam North grama panchayats.

Of the 36 local bodies including four municipalities and 32 grama panchayats to which CRZ rules are applicable, CRZ violations have been found in two municipalities and 26 grama panchayats.

No violations

At the same time, no violation has been reported in Haripad and Kayamkulam municipalities, Chingoli, Karthikappally, Pathiyur, Kandalloor, Krishnapuram and Muthukulam grama panchayats.

Officials said that unauthorised constructions included fishermen dwelling and other buildings.

In Punnapra South panchayat, a large number of houses constructed by the government for the victims of the tsunami had been found to be built violating CRZ norms. They added that the public could submit their complaints/suggestions regarding the report published before District Town Planner till 5 p.m. on December 31.

Earlier, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Maradu illegal flat case, the State government proposed to look into all constructions along the coast for CRZ violations in the State. The CDC with district collector as chairman was constituted as per a Government order issued in October for carrying out the process.

Besides Alappuzha, the CRZ violations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts will be listed under the initiative.