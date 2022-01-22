45,136 test positive in State

Active case pool now has 2,47,227 patients

Kerala reported over 40,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with 45,136 persons testing positive, when 1,00,735 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool now has 2,47,227 patients, of whom 3% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The Health department’s data say that during January 15-21, the average active cases were 1,49,922, of which an average of around 0.7 % were admitted in oxygen beds and 0.5% in ICUs. New cases increased by 201% (1,39,966 cases), so did active cases during this period, in comparison to the previous week.

Hospitalisations increased by 87% and ICU occupancy by 57%. Oxygen bed requirement rose by 91%. A good number of recoveries are being reported since the past three days and the number of recoveries reported was 21,324 on Saturday.

Hospitalisations are rising daily in proportion to the increase in new cases. On Saturday, the number of patients who newly entered hospitals remained more or less steady at 1,124. Total number of patients admitted to hospitals went up from 7, 772 to 8,430.

ICU and ventilator occupancy continue to rise steadily and with 27 more persons newly going into ICU care on Saturday, ICU occupancy now stands at 946. Ventilator occupancy went up from 210 to 232.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 51,739, with the State adding 132 deaths to the official list on Saturday. This includes 70 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 62 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 55,97,648 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 8,143 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 7,430, Thrissur 5,120, Kozhikode 4,385, Kottayam 3,053, Kollam 2,882, Palakkad 2,607, Malappuram 2,431, Alappuzha 2,168, Pathanamthitta 2,012, Kannur 1,673, Idukki 1,637, Wayanad 972 ,and Kasaragod 623.