4,500 ha of paddy fields submerged in Kuttanad

Around 4,500 hectares of paddy fields with standing crops, ready for harvest, remain submerged in Kuttanad.

The torrential downpour and an increase in flow of water from the eastern districts resulted in bund breaches and flooding of paddy fields in Kuttanad, earlier this week.

Agriculture Department officials on Tuesday said that efforts were being made to dewater the flooded fields. “We have already started the process of dewatering the affected fields using pump sets. The damage caused by recent rain and floods in the agriculture sector is yet to be fully ascertained,” Latha G. Panicker, Principal Agriculture Officer, told The Hindu.

Harvest-ready

Paddy has been cultivated in around 10,000 hectares in the second crop season. Majority of the affected fields have plants with an average growth of 100 days. “The harvest of the second crop has begun recently. However, the majority of fields are yet to go under the harvester. Delay in dewatering the fields will be a disaster,” said a farmer.

Kuttanad witnessed at least six bund breaches on Monday.

The bund breaches left a number of fields readied for Puncha cultivation in Kavalam, Neelamperoor and Champakulam flooded.

Meanwhile, rain has subsided in the district. However, with the possibility of strong winds, the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea on Wednesday.