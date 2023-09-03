45-year-old woman hacked, injured in Kannur

September 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KANNUR

A 45-year-old housewife was stabbed and injured reportedly following an argument at her house near OK UP School at Edakkad in Kannur on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim, Sabira, daughter of Safia, was reportedly stabbed with a knife by a family friend following an argument. She has been admitted to a private hospital at Chala with injuries on her head and body.

The police have started an investigation and a search has been launched to nab the accused

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.