45-year-old woman hacked, injured in Kannur

September 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old housewife was stabbed and injured reportedly following an argument at her house near OK UP School at Edakkad in Kannur on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim, Sabira, daughter of Safia, was reportedly stabbed with a knife by a family friend following an argument. She has been admitted to a private hospital at Chala with injuries on her head and body.

The police have started an investigation and a search has been launched to nab the accused

