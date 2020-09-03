4.5 kg of gold, ₹4 lakh stolen from Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank

In a major heist, 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and ₹4 lakh cash were stolen from the Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank.
The incident came to light on Thursday when the bank, situated at Karuvatta TB Junction, reopened after holidays. District Police Chief P.S. Sabu said that a detailed investigation was launched into the incident.
Pradeep Pokkatt, president, Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank, said that bank had remained closed since August 27. “The bank employees who came on Thursday morning were the first to notice the theft. The burglars entered the bank by breaking open a window and they looted gold and cash kept in two safes in the strong room,” Mr. Pradeep said.
Gas-cutter used
According to Kayamkulam Dy.SP Alex Baby, who is heading the probe team, the strong room of the bank was opened using a gas-cutter. “The lockers inside were also cut open using the gas-cutter. An investigation is on and we are probing all angles,” Mr. Baby said.
The investigators have recovered a gas cylinder that was found abandoned inside the bank. The police said that the hard disk of the computer connected to CCTV cameras in the bank had also been stolen. “The exact date of the theft is yet to be ascertained. As per statements, a vehicle was found parked in the area on September 1. We are looking into it among other leads. CCTV footages from nearby area have been collected and they are being examined,” said Fayas R., Circle Inspector, Haripad.
As part of the investigation, forensic experts have collected evidence from the bank. The police also recorded statements of the bank employees among others.
