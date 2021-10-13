Kerala

4.5 kg of ganja seized; three held

An excise team on Wednesday arrested three youths and seized from them 4.5 kg of ganja, worth ₹2.5 lakh, at the Muthanga excise check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The arrested are Aflah, 25, of Ulladan Veedu at Kondotty in Malappuram district; Althaf, 24, of Kanjirathil house at Feroke; and Afnas, 23, of Maliyekkal house at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district.

They were arrested while transporting the narcotic in a car from Bengaluru to Malappuram district. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that it was transported for sale in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. The car used for transporting the narcotic was also seized.

The excise team was led by Range Inspector V.R. Janardhanan. They were arrested under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, Mr. Janardhanan said.


