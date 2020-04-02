45 coaches to be turned into isolation units for State

Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, the two divisions under Southern Railway in the State, have joined Railways’ initiative to convert 20,000 coaches into isolation units to augment the COVID-19 quarantine facilities in the country.

Work on modification of non-air conditioned coaches has started in the coaching depots at Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochuveli, and Ernakulam in the Thiruvananthapuram division and at Mangaluru under the Palakkad division. The two divisions will have to convert 45 coaches in 10 days. Southern Railway has been asked to convert 473 coaches that are 15 to 20 years old.

“The modification of the coaches is in full swing and the first one is expected to be ready at Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram by Friday,” Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha told The Hindu.

The units will be placed in the railway line of key stations in the district headquarters as per the request of the State, Mr. Sinha added.

Middle berths removed

Eight of the nine cabins in a coach are being converted into an independent isolation ward for four patients each.

Since upper berths are not used, each cabin will accommodate two persons, and a coach, 16 persons. Middle berths are being removed from these cabins for more space.

The first cabin will have two plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the other eight berth cabins can be monitored. This cabin will be used as store/paramedics area. Two oxygen cylinders are being provided. The side berths and panel walls near the entry/exit will be removed.

Reducing heat

Extra bottle holders, extra 3 peg coat hooks, mosquito net on windows and three dustbins with foot-operated lids will be made available. One of the four toilets of the coach is being converted into a bathroom. Taps with lift type handle would be provided at washbasins. Bamboo/khus mats on the roof and each side of the coach will reduce the heat inside the coach.

“Coaches are being given a facelift too,” senior divisional mechanical dngineer Mohammed Shameem, who is supervising the works in Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Twenty coaches will be converted into isolation units in Mangaluru and work on two of them has commenced.