4,476 persons cast vote from home in Thiruvananthapuram district

April 17, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The facility for those above 85 years and differently abled voters with above 40% disability is open till April 22

The Hindu Bureau

So far, 4,476 people have cast their votes from home in the two Lok Sabha constituencies which fall within Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Election Commission has introduced ‘home-voting’ facility for those above 85 years and differently abled voters with above 40% disability.

In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, 1,748 people have voted from home, while 2,728 have cast their vote thus in the Attingal constituency. The ‘home voting’ began in Kerala on Monday. In Thiruvananthapuram, 1,406 persons who voted at home were above 85 years of age, while in Attingal the number was 1,868. In the persons with disabilities (PwD) category, 342 people voted in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and 860 in Attingal .

The process

The Election Commission provides facilities for them to vote from home by classifying them as absentee voters. Special polling teams visit the houses of the eligible voters who have applied in advance.

Open till April 22

The teams consist of a polling officer, a micro-observer, a polling assistant, a police officer and a videographer. The sealed boxes containing the ballot papers are handed over to the Electoral Officer on the same day. These are kept in the strong room of the Collectorate. The home-voting facility is open till April 22.

