4,451 people in 45 relief camps in Kollam

KOLLAM

16 November 2021 22:40 IST

District incurs a loss of ₹15.92 crore in rain-related incidents

The district administration has shifted 4,451 people to 45 relief camps opened in various parts of Kollam.

At present 1,703 families, which include 2,113 women, 1,844 men and 494 children, have been moved from flooded parts and disaster-prone locations.

While large-scale crop damage amounting to ₹70 lakh has been reported, two houses were completely destroyed in the rain. The number of houses that suffered partial damage is 65 and the district has incurred a loss of ₹15.92 crore so far.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, speaking at a meeting to assess the damage caused by rain-related incidents, said the extent of the damage in the eastern part of the district, especially in Munroe Thuruthu and Karunagapally, will be estimated and compensated.“The water level in the Thenmala dam is rising but it is not a concern at present. Extreme care should be taken while releasing water,” said the Minister, who directed the officers concerned to remain on duty till the emergency situation is over. The administration has instructed various departments to hand over the details of damage. While a meeting will be convened to expedite the construction works of the Minor and Major Irrigation Departments, measures have been taken to address various issues raised by people’s representatives.