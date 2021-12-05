4,450 new COVID-19 cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

05 December 2021 20:51 IST

Cumulative case burden stands at 51,65,921

The State on Sunday reported 4,450 new cases of COVID-19 when 57,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 51,65,921.

The official cumulative case fatality stands at 41,600 on Sunday, with the State adding 161 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 23 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 138 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Saturday is 12,023.

The State’s active case pool dipped to 43,454 patients. A total of 4,606 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.6% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals dipped further to 663, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 251 on Sunday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 256. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,370 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 791 cases, Ernakulam 678, Kozhikode 523, Kottayam 484, Kollam 346, Thrissur 345, Kannur 246, Pathanamthitta 219, Idukki 193, Malappuram 158, Alappuzha 147, Palakkad 141, Wayanad 128 and Kasaragod 51.