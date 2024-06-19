ADVERTISEMENT

441 persons in DLF apartments in Kochi developed symptoms of water-borne disease: Health dept.

Published - June 19, 2024 02:54 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department said a total of 441 persons in DLF apartments at Kakkanad were found to have had developed symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and fever in the last two weeks.

A meeting of the Health team and flat association members was convened at the apartment complex, and the sources of water used in the apartments were found to be the Kerala Water Authority, borewell, open well, rainwater harvesting, and tanker lorry. Water from these sources were stored together in overhead tanks of each of the buildings of the apartment complex after a purification process. Samples were collected from the tanks and sent for chemical and biological examination, a communication from the Health department said.

Residents of the apartments were advised to use only boiled water. They were also given ORS and zinc supplements.

A medical team from the Ernakulam General Hospital headed by the Resident Medical Officer examined residents and found 102 persons to have symptoms on Tuesday. Five persons are recuperating in various hospitals. Measures have been taken for coordination among various departments to control the outbreak and to speed up relief. The logbook of tanker water supply in the apartment complex is being examined to ascertain the sources of water.

A bacteriological and biological examination of samples collected from symptomatic people and patients will be done to prevent further health complications.

