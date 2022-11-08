44-year-old woman dies, husband critical after consuming poison in Kannur

The incident took place on Monday evening

The incident took place on Monday evening

A 44-year-old woman died and her husband is in critical condition after they reportedly consumed poison at their quarters near Avikkara AKG club here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Radha. Her husband Jayaprakash (46), a hotel worker, has been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place on Monday evening. Jayaprakash himself then called the ambulance. Local residents learnt about the incident when the ambulance arrived.

Though both were rushed to the Kanhangad district hospital, Radha could not be saved. In a statement to the police, Jayaprakash later admitted that his wife consumed the poison herself after giving him the same.

The two are natives of Panamaram in Wayanad. The Hosdurg police is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s helpline number 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri — 0482-54030, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and DISHA - 1056.