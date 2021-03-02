44 films screened in 2 days at IFFK Palakkad

Delegates at the IFFK, Palakkad, discussing some of the films.

PALAKKAD

02 March 2021 22:51 IST

24 films to be screened today, 19 films on Thursday

As many as 44 films were screened on the first two days of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) being held here since Monday. While the inaugural day saw the screening of 20 films, 24 were screened on Tuesday.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest Malayalam film Churuli was screened to a full house at Priya Theatre in the international competition section on Tuesday. The organisers said that it would be screened again on Thursday at Satya Movie House.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 24 films will be screened on Wednesday. They will include five films in international competition, seven in world cinema category, two in Indian cinema now category, two in Malayalam cinema today category, and three in Kaleidoscope section.

The last two days of the festival will see the screening of as many as 37 films. On Thursday, 19 films will be screened. They will include the inaugural film Quo Vadis, Aida?.

Jayaraj's Hasyam, Vietnamese film Rome, Azerbaijani film In Between Dying and Iranian film There Is No Evil will be screened again on Thursday. On the fifth day, Elvis Adigozel’s Bilesuvar, Bahman Tavoosi’s The Names of the Flowers, Brazilian film Desterro, Akshay Indikar’s Chronicle of Space, South African film This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection, and Kosa directed by Mohit Priyadarshi will be screened.

In the world cinema category, eight films will be screened on Thursday and four films will be screened on Friday.

The Suwarna Chakoram winning film will also be screened on the final day of the festival.

Films directed by women are making strong political statements at the IFFK. The inaugural film Quo Vadis, Ida ? which had reached the final round at the Oscars, delves into the depths of refugee issues.

Desterro by Brazilian director Maria Clara Escobar is a notable female presence in the competition category at the festival.

This is Maria's first film as a director and it earlier had its screening in the competition category at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Desterro peeps into the interiors of Brazilian middle class life.

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania is another significant woman director at the festival. Kaouther’s The Man Who Sold His Skin was screened to full house in the World Cinema category.