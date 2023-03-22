44 convicts in Kerala still behind bars for not paying fines despite serving out sentences

March 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Despite serving out the sentences, as many as 44 convicts are still languishing in jails in Kerala due to their inability to pay the fine imposed on them by courts.

They have been behind bars in connection with various crimes ranging from theft to murder. However, despite serving out their jail term, their inability to pay the fine for various reasons, including poor financial situation and being discarded by their families, has come as a hindrance to their release.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.K. Vinod Kumar, DIG, jail headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, said that around 39 prisoners have been in jail for more than six months, while four others have been languishing in prisons for more than six months to one year, and another prisoner has been in jail for more than a year despite completing their jail terms. Further, as per data till November 2022, as many as 93 undertrials have been languishing in various jails for the same reasons.

According to a report tabled in Parliament by the Union Home Affairs Ministry, Kerala is fourth in terms of the number of convicts languishing in jail for not paying the fines, after Uttar Pradesh (172), Maharashtra (75) and Madhya Pradesh (68). In south India, Kerala is followed by Karnataka which has 33 such prisoners who has been detained for non-payment of monetary penalty.

As of December 2022, a total of 678 prisoners are in jail across the country due to non-payment of fines after completion of their sentences.

K.T. Nisar Ahammed, member secretary, Kerala State Legal Services Authority, said this is a serious issue and the State government now has plans to secure the release of such prisoners by considering the nature of the crime committed and other social situation of each prisoner. The State recently convened two meetings in this regard and there will be decisions in favour of such prisoners soon, he added.

However, Mr. Ahammed made it clear that a decision on the release of prisoners involved in “serious crimes” will be taken only after detailed scrutiny.