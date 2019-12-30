₹43.92 crore extra aid for 56 local bodies

The State government has sanctioned ₹43.92 crore of additional assistance to 56 local bodies in the district impacted by the deluge of August 2018.

According to officials, 51 grama panchayats have been given ₹38.66 crore, while five municipalities have been provided ₹5.26 crore. The government has issued guidelines for utilising the fund. The local bodies should implement projects to support families and individuals who lost their livelihood and equipment in the deluge.

The fund can be utilised in agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development, fishing, small-scale industries, among other sectors.

“Apart from livelihood programmes, projects related to renovation of relief centres, construction of new relief centres, reconstruction of buildings, libraries and measures to reduce the intensity of natural disasters can be undertaken by the local bodies.

They can also use the fund for such projects that can be incorporated with the special livelihood package being implemented under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission. All projects should be submitted to the District Planning Committee by January 4,” said an official.

Landslips

Earlier, the State government earmarked ₹250 crore for local bodies in the 2019-20 budget.

Of the total amount, ₹37.5 crore has been set aside for local self government institutions that had witnessed landslips.

The rest of the amount has been released to local bodies ravaged by floods.

Local bodies

Panchayats in the district that received additional aid are Arookutty, Chennam Pallippuram, Panavally, Thycattussery, Vayalar, Thuravoor, Kodumthuruthu, Aroor, Thanneermukkom, Aryad, Mannanchery, Muhamma, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Punnapra South, Punnapra North, Thalavady, Edathua, Thakazhy, Nedumudy, Champakulam, Kainakary, Muttar, Veliyanad, Neelamperoor, Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, Ramankary, Mulakuzha, Venmony, Cheriyanad, Ala, Puliyoor, Budhanoor, Pandanad, Thiruvanvandoor, Kumarapuram, Karuvatta, Pallippad, Cheruthana, Veeyapuram, Mavelikara Thekkekara, Chettikulangara, Chennithala-Thripperumthura, Thazhakara, Mannar, Nooranad, Pathiyoor, Cheppad, Arattupuzha and Krishnapuram.

The municipalities include Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Cherthala, Alappuzha and Haripad.