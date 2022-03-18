4,384 families receive COVID-19 aid in Alappuzha

Collector urges all eligible to apply without delay

As many as 4,384 families of COVID-19 victims in the district have been given financial assistance of ₹50,000 each, District Collector Renu Raj has said.

Authorities in the district have so far received 4,594 applications. Of these, 4,441 applications have been approved. The money has been transferred to the bank accounts of 4,384 beneficiaries. The process is on to transfer money to the remaining 57 beneficiaries.

Officials said that 102 applications were under scrutiny.

Dr. Raj urged all families eligible to receive the COVID-19 financial assistance to submit the applications immediately.

Pension scheme

Applications submitted by 467 people for a monthly pension of ₹5,000 have also been approved.

Applications for the one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 and the pension scheme should be submitted through the online portal relief.kerala.gov.in. If the details of victims are not found on the COVID-19 death information system, relatives can lodge an appeal through the portal.