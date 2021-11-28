4,350 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State on Sunday reported 4,350 new cases of COVID-19 when 48,112 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden now stands at 51,33,709 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 39,838 with the State adding 159 deaths to the official list on Sunday. This includes 19 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 140 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The total number of deaths added to the official fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise has crossed 10,000 now. As on Sunday, 10,619 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list.

The State’s active case pool is declining rapidly and now has 47,001 patients now. A total of 5,691 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of in both public and private hospitals has dropped significantly to 714, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 292.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 257. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,675 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 823 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 670, Kozhikode 554, Thrissur 434, Kottayam 319, Malappuram 253, Kannur 225, Kollam 200, Wayanad 167, Palakkad 166, Idukki 164, Pathanamthitta 165, Alappuzha 131 and Kasaragod 79.