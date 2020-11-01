Kerala

434 cases in Kottayam

As many as 434 persons including a health worker tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 62 persons above the age of 60 and 59 children.

Meanwhile, Kottayam continued to lead the tally with 45 cases, followed by Changanassery with 45 cases. Erattupetta reported 31 cases while Vijayapuram and Kanjirappilly reported 22 cases each.

With 469 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,445 active cases

