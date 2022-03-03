432 new COVID cases in capital

The district recorded 432 COVID-19 cases and 847 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 2,688 on Thursday.

As many as 10 recent deaths were attributed to the disease in the district. A total of 17 people were hospitalised for COVID-19-related ailments on the day. With these, the number of people who are being monitored in hospitals stood at 129. As many as 7,765 people are undergoing quarantine either in their homes or various institutions in the district.