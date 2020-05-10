4,311 migrant workers in Wayanad register to go home

Migrant workers in the district hailing from various States are preparing to return home.

As many as 4,311 workers have registered their names in various local administrative bodies in the district to return to their States. The largest number of workers have registered their names in Kalpetta Municipality and the lowest in Noolpuzha grama panchayat. While 722 workers have registered their names in Kalpetta, 17 workers registered themselves in Noolpuzha.

Most of the migrant workers hail from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Odisha and have been working as daily wage earners in plantations, cooks in restaurants and bakeries, security guards, or pursing other vocations.

The largest number of workers hail from West Bengal and the lowest from Meghalaya and Haryana.

While 2,422 workers from West Bengal have registered for their return journey, one person each from Meghalaya and Haryana registered for the purpose.

All the migrant workers have been provided food through community kitchens and the local administrative bodies providing essential services to them, sources said.