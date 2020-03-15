430 under home quarantine

Pathanamthitta

15 March 2020 23:31 IST

Collector urges people to comply with home quarantine norms

A total of 430 people who came from different parts of the world since February 25 have been placed under home quarantine in the district, according to District Collector P.B. Noohu.

Mr. Noohu said these people had come from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Doha, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Jidda, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, the U.K., Muscat, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Nepal, Oman Qatar, Riyadh, Russia, Salalah, Sharjah, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United States of America.

Ninety-one of them are from Dubai, 65 from Saudi Arabia, 48 from Quatar, 46 from Kuwait, and 35 are from Abu Dhabi.

Those who came from the worst-hit areas of COVID-19-affected countries will have to undergo 28 days’ quarantine period. Those from other countries will have to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

The Collector asked the general public to pass on information to DISHA office (Phone: 1056) in the event of finding any person failing to comply with the quarantine.

Panchayat initiative

Meanwhile, the Mallappally grama panchayat had provided two washbasins and soap near the private bus station in the town for the general public and the bus staff to wash their hands to check the spread of COVID-19, said Reji Samuel, panchayat president.