43 prisoners infected in Kollam

KOLLAM

03 August 2020 23:03 IST

District reports 57 new cases

The district reported 57 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 40 recoveries on Monday. It includes 56 contact cases and a Perayam resident who had travelled from Kuwait.

Among the new patients are 43 inmates of Kollam District Jail and the secretary of a local body. The district currently has 9,012 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 29,802. While 499 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 7,219 primary and 1,988 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

The Health Department has strengthened containment measures after 57 inmates and an assistant prison officer tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Jail office and cells were disinfected with the help of Fire and Rescue personnel.

“All mandatory tests including thermal scanning of all inmates have been conducted. Instruction has been given to conduct the antigen test of 30 more prisoners,” said District Medical Officer Dr.R.Sreelatha.

Among the inmates who tested positive, five with severe symptoms have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

All others have been moved to the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (CFTC) at Government ITI, Chandanathope. Reportedly, the source of the infection is an officer from Thiruvananthapuram.