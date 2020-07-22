43 new cases in Idukki

Forty-three people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Wednesday, an official release here said.

Of this, 27 people contracted the disease through contact while the source of infection was unknown in two cases.

Those in the latter category were a volunteer at Rajakkad grama panchayat and a staff at Painavu Government Engineering College.

Two expatriates, ten persons who came from Tamil Nadu, and two from Delhi were among those who tested positive on Wednesday.

Those who contracted the disease through contact included residents of Devikulam, Kanjikuzhy, Pallivasal, Konnathadi, Rajakkad, Vannapuram, Cheruthoni, Karimpan, and Thadiyampadu.

A resident of Ayyappancoil who had tested positive died, it was confirmed on Wednesday. He was identified as Narayanan, 75, who was under quarantine after he returned from Tamil Nadu.

So far, 129 people had recovered from the disease in the district while 276 people were undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Confusion in cases

The confusion regarding the number of cases on Monday and Tuesday in the district was due to the closure of a lab in Kottayam where swabs collected from Idukki were being tested. The lab was closed for maintenance on Sunday and Monday and it did not release the result on Tuesday.

There was confusion as authorities did not reveal the reason and explained that there was no positive case in the district on Tuesday.

An official at the district COVID care unit said an average of 500 swabs were being sent for tests from the district to the lab a day and the results would be released the next day. However, on Sunday and Monday, the lab was closed for maintenance and the results were held over.

Though there was a COVID lab attached to the district hospital in Idukki, it was being used only for emergency situations.

Though there are facilities to conduct the antigen test at the lab in the district, it lacks facilities to conduct tests on a massive scale. With a surge in cases in Idukki, the lack of testing facilities has come in for criticism.

There should be more facilities to conduct the tests in the district, says P.L. Nizamuddin, social activist. He said the delay in releasing test results would affect measures to contain the disease.