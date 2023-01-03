43 joints closed in food Safety raids across State

January 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Close on the heels of yet another death, allegedly due to food poisoning, in the State the Food Safety department has decided to intensify their inspections across all districts.

With instances of food poisoning being reported sporadically from many districts after the lull of the holiday season, the Food Safety wing has been asked to tighten the regulatory checks and to take stringent action against those operating food businesses without the mandatory licence and those who are running food businesses without following the mandatory food safety and hygiene standards.

Health Minister Veena George has also directed the Food Safety wing to take stringent action against those food business operators who are serving substandard or adulterated food and those who are found to be cooking food in unclean and unhygienic environment

Selling adulterated food or food prepared in an unhygienic manner is a criminal offence and the incriminating food business outlets stand to lose their licence. The authorities will ensure that the licence once cancelled is not reissued easily, a statement issued by the Health department said.

As unsafe food can affect the life and health of people, all food business operators and those directly handling the preparation of food should take their roles very responsibly and ensure that public health is not compromised, the Health department said.

The Food Safety wing has been directed to ensure that all food businesses are operating with the mandatory licence and registration and that every complaint from the public is followed up meticulously.

Meanwhile, the portal of the Food Safety department, wherein the public can lodge their complaint online, along with video/photographic evidence, is getting ready, an official statement said.

In the special drive by the Food Safety department on Tuesday, 429 food outlets across the State were inspected by Food Safety officers. A total of 43 food joints were issued closure notices, of which 21 did not have the mandatory licence while 22 were found to be preparing food in unclean circumstances.

The department also served improvement notices to 138 outlets.

A total of 44 food samples were collected from various outlets and sent for analysis from all districts.