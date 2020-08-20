429 new patients in capital

21 health workers among positive cases, 230 recoveries recorded

The COVID-19 caseload continued its rapid march in the district with 429 people testing positive for the infection on Thursday. The district’s death toll also witnessed a massive jump with eight deaths confirmed to have been due to the disease.

The deceased included a 44-year-old Vellamunadi native, an 84-year-old native of Navarangam Lane at Medical College, a 73-year-old Kowdiar native, and a 69-year-old Vallakkadavu native, all deaths on August 14; a 48-year-old Vettoor native who died on August 15; and a 58-year-old Neyyattinkara native, a 75-year-old woman from Puthukurichy, and a 72-year-old Poojappura native, all deaths on August 16.

As many as 415 people, including 21 health workers, contracted the infection through local transmission. Bringing much relief, 230 people recovered from the disease on the day. Fourteen cases without any known sources of infection were also reported from Muriyankara in Parassala, Poovachal, Sreevaraham, Thoppumukku, near Vattiyurkavu, Attingal, Pangode, Marayamuttom, Karakkamandapam, Pallichal, and Amaravila.

New cases also continued to emerge along the coastal belt in large numbers. The affected places include Vallakkadavu (16), Poonthura (15), Valiyathura (9), Poovar (4), and Pulluvila, Puthenthope, and Anjuthengu (3 each). Several cases were also recorded in clusters in Parassala, Kattakada, Balaramapuram, and Neyyar dam.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police have intensified surveillance in containment zones and cluster areas. As part of containment efforts, Thiruvananthapuram Rural Narcotic Cell DySP Dinaraj and District Crime Records Bureau DySP Vijayakumar have been designated special officers to coordinate efforts at Parassala and Vellarada respectively.

Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, toured various areas, including Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Balaramapuram, under the Neyyattinkara subdivision limits.

He visited commercial hubs at these centres and directed traders to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. He also interacted with traders and workers in handloom stores at Balaramapuram that usually witness a considerable increase in business during the Onam season.