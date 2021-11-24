4,280 fresh cases in State

308 deaths added to official list

The State registered 4,280 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 48,916 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden stands at 51,13,954 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 38, 353 with the State adding 308 deaths to the official list on Wednesday. This include 35 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 273 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The State’s active case pool is declining and has dropped to have 51,302, with 5,379 persons recovering on Wednesday.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases, 838 cases, followed by Ernakulam 825, Thrissur 428, Kozhikode 387, Kottayam 327, Kollam 286, Wayanad 209, Palakkad 203, Kannur 194, Pathanamthitta 167, Idukki 144, Alappuzha 137, Malappuram 101 and Kasaragod 34.