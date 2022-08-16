4,270 cases settled in DLSA adalat

₹61.37 lakh collected through fines

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
August 16, 2022 21:42 IST

A special adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Manjeri settled 4,270 cases pending in different courts across the district. All the cases were settled by collecting fines.

As much as ₹61.37 lakh was collected through fines in the adalat. The cases settled included road accident cases, pre-litigation petitions (PLPs), civil cases, and family disputes. The PLPs settled were that of BSNL and Vodafone companies.

DLSA chairman and District Sub Judge S. Muraleekrishna, DLSA secretary and Sub Judge K. Noushadali, Additional District Judge S. Naseera, SC/ST Special Court judge M.P. Jayaraj, and Manjeri Sub Judge N.N. Arun Bechu led the adalat proceedings.

