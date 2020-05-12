427 cross Muthanga border

Kerala

As many as 427 persons, including 38 tribal workers, crossed the Muthanga check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border till 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Among them, 39 persons, including the tribal workers, were sent to COVID-19 care centres in the district.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had operated a special bus from Shivamogga to Thakarappadi near Muthanga for 28 tribal workers, who had been stranded in ginger plantations of Malayalee farmers in various parts of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

They were shifted to the mini health centre at Muthanga in a special vehicle and they were quarantined after health check-up.

The Motor Vehicles Department has arranged taxi services for the returnees at Muthanga.

