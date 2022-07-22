42,699 MSMEs registered in first four months of current fiscal

As many as 42,699 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) registered in the State in the first four months of the current fiscal, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said.

This has helped create 92,855 employment opportunities, Mr. Rajeeve said launching a State-level loan scheme for entrepreneurs formulated by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) in association with the State government.

In all, 17,000 MSMEs have newly registered in the State in 2020-21, according to the Minister.

The Industries department offers interest subvention on loans up to ₹10 lakh so that entrepreneurs can avail them at 4% interest. The State government is celebrating 2022-23 as Entrepreneurship Year and the loan scheme is part of the initiative.

S. Harikishore, director, Industries, said that special loan melas will be held in all panchayats from August 1 to 15. As part of promoting entrepreneurship, the Industries department had appointed 1,153 interns in the local bodies. They operate help desks for entrepreneurs on Mondays and Wednesdays, providing them with information regarding schemes, licences and subsidies.

V. K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. SLBC convener S. Premkumar explained the loan scheme. M. G. Rajamanickam, managing director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Kerala Financial Corporation executive director Premnath Ravindranath were among those present.