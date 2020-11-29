426 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

29 November 2020 23:07 IST

The district reported 426 new COVID-19 case and 152 recoveries on Sunday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 424 contact cases, one person without any known source and one health worker.

A 23-year-old Chathannur resident is the health worker who contracted the infection while the patient with no known source is a 34-year-old from Kollam.

The district currently has 16,454 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 4,58,982. While 1,119 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 1,15,741 primary and 9,935 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present the district has 4,647 active cases.

In Kottayam

Staff Reporter writes from Kottayam:

A day after marking a new high in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, 399 people in Kottayam tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 393 people contracted the disease through local contact while six cases had come from outside the State. The fresh cases also included 47 children and 84 people aged above 60 years.

With 53 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Changnassery with 32 cases.

With 215 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,413 active cases while 14,513 people are under observation.

Alappuzha

Staff Reporter writes from Alappuzha:

The district reported 381 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 376 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of another five people remains unknown.

The 381 cases include 37 each reported from Alappuzha and Pulinkunnu, 37 from Mannancherry and 27 from Veliyanad.

Meanwhile, 896 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 6,144.

Pathanamthitta

Staff Reporter writes from Pathanamthitta:

As many as 244 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 212 people contracted the virus through local contact and of this, the contact source of 40 people were yet to be ascertained. Among the local bodies, Pathanamthitta reported 16 cases while Pallickal reported 15 cases.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man from Thiruvalla who had been confirmed of virus infection earlier this month, died at the Kozhencherry District hospital.

With 141 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2,098 active cases.

Idukki

A Correspondent writes from Idukki:

The district reported 274 COVID-19 cases with Thodupuzha municipal area recording the highest number of 57 positive cases on Sunday.

Positive cases were reported in Kumily, Adimali, Edavetty, Kudayathur, Kumaramangalam, Munnar, Nedumkandam, Peruvanthanam, Vannapuram and Velliyamattom grama panchayats.

As many as 244 cases were through local transmission.