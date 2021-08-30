426 schools get G-Suite online platform

Teachers can interact directly with students, evaluate their activities

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the piloting of G-Suite online platform in 426 schools.

The platform was introduced this year as a continuation to the First Bell digital classes launched on KITE Victers channel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through G-Suite, teachers can interact directly with students, and the students can upload their class activities for evaluation by the teachers concerned on the platform itself, which has been provided free of cost to the State.

“We have made arrangements for enabling the login for 10 lakh students on the platform in September,” K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said in the statement.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will release the training modules and videos prepared on the basis of the G-Suite pilot on Tuesday. General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., and Mr. Sadath will be present.

The pilot was initiated at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode, here in the last week of July, and then extended as a trial run in 34 vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) schools.

This month, the piloting was completed in 426 schools (153 high schools, 141 higher secondary schools and 132 VHSE). Availability of necessary digital equipment, connectivity, and teachers’ presence was ensured before the piloting.

Dedicated IDs

A total of 76,723 students and 8,372 teachers utilised various features of G-Suite using their dedicated login IDs.

KITE has facilitated G-Suite along with Google India as part of the 100-day programme of the State government. The safety and privacy of 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers have been ensured through dedicated and unique logins.

No external person will be able to enter any classroom. No personal details of teachers or students are collected, a KITE statement here on Monday said.

The platform has been customised in such a manner that students can use it even on their mobile phones without the need for any additional storage. It will also not feature any advertisements of any sort. It has also been ensured that KITE will have the master control of data on the platform.

G-Suite has been prepared in the form of a Learning Management System (LMS) wherein classes can be configured from schools to State levels, monitored, and requisite reports collected.