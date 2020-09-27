426 fresh cases in Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to spiral out of control with 426 testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

Of these, 418 persons including a health worker at the District General Hospital contracted the virus through local transmission. The fresh cases also included 48 children and 56 persons aged above 60.

Vazhappally reported the highest number of cases with 36 persons testing positive, closely followed by the Kottayam municipality with 34 cases. Cases were also reported from Erattupetta- 24, Pambadi-20, Vakathanam-18, Thiruvarppu-14 and Udayanapuram-12. Meenadom and Vaikom reported 10 cases each while Ettumanur, Kanjirappilly, Thalapalam and Vijayapuram reported nine cases each.

With 124 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,660 active cases.