42,464 new cases in State

27,152 people recover, TPR at 27.28%

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued its relentless climb, with the State setting yet another high in new cases. On Thursday, 42,464 cases were reported when 1,55,632 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the State went up to 27.28%.

The active case pool of the State has grown to 3,90,906 patients. A record number of 63 deaths were added to the official list on Thursday, taking the cumulative toll of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,628 deaths. This included 19 deaths in from Kottayam, 16 from Kannur, 14 from Thiruvananthapuram, six from Thrissur, five from Pathanamthitta, two from Ernakulam and one death from Wayanad.

The number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State has risen to 29,882, with 3,633 patients getting hospitalised on Thursday.

In ICUs

The number of critically ill persons being treated in ICUs across the State has crossed the 2,000 mark and stands at 2,049. Of these, 807 are on ventilator support. A total of 7,88,529 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State.

On Thursday, 27,152 patients were declared recovered from COVID-19 and let off from hospitals/institutions. The total recoveries till date is 13,89,515. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 17,86,396 cases.

Most in Ernakulam

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of active cases with 61,845, followed by Kozhikode (52,600), Malappuram (44,273), Thrissur (44,266) and Thiruvananthapuram (32,758). Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of hospitalised patients at 4,313.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 6,506, Kozhikode 5,700, Malappuram 4,405, Thiruvananthapuram 3,969, Thrissur 3,587, Alappuzha 3,040, Palakkad 2,950, Kottayam 2,865, Kollam 2,513, Pathanamthitta 1,341, Kasaragod 1,158, Wayanad 1,056 and Idukki 956 cases.