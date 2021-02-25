4.23 kg of gold ornaments seized from train

Special squad arrests Rajasthan native

A special squad of the Crime Intelligence Branch under the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 4.23 kg of gold ornaments from a train and arrested a Rajasthan native in this connection on Thursday.

The ornaments were seized from Ramesh Singh Rajavath, 28, during a search on Netravati Express.

RPF sources said the ornaments worth ₹2.2 crore were being brought to the State without documents to prove lawful trade.

GST wing to probe

The squad handed over the seized items to the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) investigation wing. Details of the seizure were also handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Rajavath said he boarded the train from Thane and was going to Ernakulam for handing over the consignment to different persons.

The seized items were all quality gold ornaments, including bracelets and chains.

Officials said the search was carried out on the train between Vadakara and Kozhikode. RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Jethin B. Raj and Additional Sub-Inspector K. Saju were among those who coordinated the inspection.

In view of the Assembly elections, the RPF and the Government Railway Police are on alert against smuggling via the rail network.