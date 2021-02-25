4.23 kg of gold ornaments seized from train

A special squad of the Crime Intelligence Branch under the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 4.23 kg of gold ornaments from a train and arrested a Rajasthan native in this connection on Thursday.
The ornaments were seized from Ramesh Singh Rajavath, 28, during a search on Netravati Express.
RPF sources said the ornaments worth ₹2.2 crore were being brought to the State without documents to prove lawful trade.
GST wing to probe
The squad handed over the seized items to the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) investigation wing. Details of the seizure were also handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
Rajavath said he boarded the train from Thane and was going to Ernakulam for handing over the consignment to different persons.
The seized items were all quality gold ornaments, including bracelets and chains.
Officials said the search was carried out on the train between Vadakara and Kozhikode. RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Jethin B. Raj and Additional Sub-Inspector K. Saju were among those who coordinated the inspection.
In view of the Assembly elections, the RPF and the Government Railway Police are on alert against smuggling via the rail network.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath