42 tinkering labs to be set up in schools across Kerala

Facility to be equipped with latest technology: V. Sivankutty

Facility to be equipped with latest technology: V. Sivankutty

By the end of this month, 42 tinkering labs will be set up in public schools across the State, said Education Minister V. Sivankutty here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the first tinkering lab in Kollam district at Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kottankulangara.

Tinkering labs are state-of-the-art science and technology initiatives to cultivate scientific temper among students and transform learning into a creative and enjoyable experience. The labs will be set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh sanctioned through Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

The labs will equipped with the latest technology such as robotics, coding and sensor technology, making it possible to experience and apply artificial intelligence and advanced features. A toolkit and a 3D printer will also be provided, while instructors and teachers will guide the students.

Students from other schools will also have the opportunity to organise exhibitions, competitions and debates at the labs. The facility will be arranged at the higher secondary schools at Puthur and Yeroor as well, the Minister said.

“Vidyakiranam project will be popularised to improve facilities in the general education sector. Schools will be provided with the necessary equipment, lab facilities and libraries. A total of 141 buildings have been allotted to public schools at a cost of ₹5 crore each, and 125 have been inaugurated. Sasthrolsavam will resume from next academic year and school libraries will be expanded by adding books worth ₹10 crore through Vayanayude Vasantham project,” said the Minister.

The government may introduce state-of-the-art infrastructure changes in the education sector, said Dr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, who presided over the function.

Block panchayat president Santosh Thuppassery, district panchayat member C. P. Sudheesh Kumar and Chavara grama panchayat president Tulsidharan Pillai were also present on the occasion.