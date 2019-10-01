42 sensitive booths in Manjeswaram under watch

The Election Commission has identified 42 sensitive booths, where strong police surveillance has been ordered for the conduct of a smooth by-election, in Manjeswaram constituency, here on October 21.

District Election Officer (DEO) and District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Monday chaired an internal security meeting at his chamber that was attended by Superintendent of Police James Joseph, Assistant Superintendent of Police P.B. Prasob and D. Shilpa, and Returning Officer of the constituency N. Premachandran.

The meeting decided to take legal action against regular offenders and to put them under continuous police monitoring.

It was also decided that police, Excise, and the Motor Vehicles Department would conduct a joint raid to stop activities including illegal money transactions, use of banned substances and spurious liquors, ganja, and weapons. Additional precaution would be taken in the adjoining areas of the Karnataka-Kerala border, the meeting decided.

Surrender of weapons

The police and the Revenue Department were directed to have regular monitoring of people entering the State through the border. The monitoring will continue until the end of elections. The DEO directed that people in possession of firearms in the constituency should surrender their weapons to the police stations concerned before October 11 and collect receipts.