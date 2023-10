October 28, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - Kozhikode

Flash checking held by the district-level sanitation squad on Friday identified 42 government offices at the Kozhikode Collectorate without any effective mechanism for treatment of biodegradable waste. The squad submitted a list of erring offices to the District Collector for further action. On Friday, 145 offices at the collectorate were inspected. The squad members said checking would also be held in other government offices in the district.

