42 cases in Idukki, 22 through contact

Source of infection in four cases remains untraced

Of the 42 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, 22 were through local transmission.

Source of four cases could not be traced.

Those tested positive included the Elappara grama panchayat president, his wife, and the driver.

The health authorities have suggested that all those who had contacted them to go on home quarantine. Elappara is an estate town with a large number of plantation workers.

From Gulf

Those who tested included two persons who came from the Gulf countries and 16 who came back from other States.

Those tested through local contacts were residents of Ayyappancovil, Karinkunnam, Vannapuram-, Rajakkad, Kattappana, Thodupuzha, Cheruthoni, Mullaringad, Mariyapuram, Mankulam, Pallivasal, Elappara, Munnar, Kumily and Kokkayar.

Thirty persons recovered from the virus on Sunday.

Containment zone

The ward number 6 of Elappara, ward number 11 of Rajakumary, ward number 10 and 11 of Nedumkandam, ward number 15 of Devikulam, ward number 3 of Karunapuram, and ward number 4 of Pampadumpara grama panchayats were included in the containment zone on Sunday.

Thodupuzha police have filed a case against an wholesale fish dealer and local vendors for violating the COVID-19 regulations in place for the past few days. The regulations are in place till August 10. The police said that tonnes of fish reached the Mangattukavala road and local vendors crowded in front of the vehicle violating the regulations.