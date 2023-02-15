4.19 lakh students to appear for SSLC examinations

February 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 4,19,363 students will appear for the SSLC examinations that begin on March 9. More than 190 private category students will also write the examinations. There are as many as 2,960 examination centres in all.

Of the total number of students, 2.13 lakh are male and 2.05 lakh female. As many as 1.4 lakh government school students will appear for the examinations, 2.51 lakh from aided schools, and 27,092 from unaided schools.

While the total number of candidates has come down, the number of students appearing for the examinations in English medium surpasses that of students in Malayalam medium.

As many as 2.39 lakh students will sit for the examinations in English medium, and 1.76 lakh in Malayalam medium. The number of English medium students exceeds than last year — 2.31 lakh —, indicating the continued preference for English medium in the State.

As many as 1,283 will take the examination in Tamil medium, and 2,041 in Kannada. In all, 518 candidates will appear for the examination in the Gulf region, and 289 students in Lakshadweep.

The maximum number of students appearing for the examinations is from Malappuram – 77,989. The least is from Pathanamthitta – 10,218.

PKMMHS, Edarikode, Malappuram has the maximum number of students appearing for the SSLC examinations in the State – 1,876. The least is one from HM HSS, Randarkara, Muvattupuzha.

IT practicals

The SSLC IT practical examinations got under way on Wednesday. These are expected to conclude by February 25. The model examinations will begin on February 27 and go on till March 3. The SSLC examinations will conclude on March 29.

Valuation of answer scripts is expected to begin by April 3 and results declared by May 10.

Grace marks

While the government announced reintroduction of grace marks, no order has been issued yet in this connection.