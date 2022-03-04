418 more return to Kerala from Ukraine

Two chartered flights with 180 evacuees each land in Kochi

More than 400 Keralites evacuated from Ukraine reached the State via New Delhi and Mumbai on Friday. A third chartered flight with 153 passengers on board was scheduled to take off from New Delhi on Friday night.

Two chartered flights with 180 evacuees each landed in Kochi, while 58 others reached various cities in Kerala by regular flights from Mumbai, the government said.

The total arrivals on Friday stood at 418, taking the total arrivals in the State so far under Operation Ganga to 1,070.

The government had decided to arrange chartered flights to Kochi given the increase in the number of evacuees arriving in India. NoRKA-Roots had arranged special buses for passengers who arrived on the Kochi flights to complete the last leg of their journey home.

NoRKA has also constituted a special team, including women officials, to assist the passengers.

In four airports

The flights from Mumbai had on board 58 evacuees who reached Mumbai from Bucharest, the Romanian capital. They arrived in the Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram airports on different flights during the course of the day.