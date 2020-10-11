Kerala

417 cases in Kottayam

As many as 417 persons tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 in Kottayam on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 412 persons including five healthcare workers contracted the virus through local contact. The cases reported during the day also included 165 women and 48 children. As many as 58 persons were aged above 60.

The disease continued to spread rapidly in Kottayam, which reported 68 cases, followed by Thrikkodithanam with 32 cases, and Ettumanur with 30 cases. Cases were also reported from Chirakkadavu-20, Changanassery-17, Kumarakom-15 and Erattupetta-14 etc.

With 158 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,557 active cases.

