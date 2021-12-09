4,169 more test positive

Thiruvananthapuram

09 December 2021 19:58 IST

The State reported 4,169 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 66,715 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative case burden now stands at 51,83,061 cases.

The case fatality rose to 42,239 on Thursday, with the State adding 225 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 52 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 173 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise, as on Wednesday was 12,517.

The active case pool dipped further and had 40,546 patients on Thursday. A total of 4,357 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.9 % of the active cases are currently in hospitals or first line/second line treatment centres.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals was 594 on Thursday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained at 222 on the day.

On Thursday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 277. Hospitalisations remained below the 5,000 mark. At present, 4,601 persons are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 759 cases, followed by Ernakulam 691, Kozhikode 526, Thrissur 341, Kottayam 317, Kollam 300, Kannur 287, Pathanamthitta 172, Malappuram 161, Palakkad 142, Alappuzha 141, Idukki 140, Wayanad 98, and Kasaragod 94 cases.