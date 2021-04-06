4,164 polling stations for 28.2 lakh voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 April 2021 00:43 IST

Three queues in each booth – for women, men, senior citizens/people with disabilities

All arrangements are in place in the district for the Assembly elections on Tuesday, the district administration has said.

Over 28 lakh voters in 14 Assembly constituencies are eligible to exercise their franchise in the district.

Of the 4,164 polling stations, 1,428 are auxiliary polling stations and they have been established close to the main stations so as not to create hardships for the voters, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

Polling time

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the district. Mock polling will begin at 5.30 a.m. Every station will have three queues — for women, men and persons with disabilities/elderly citizens. Webcasting facilities have been arranged in 2,073 polling stations as part of the security arrangements.

The live feed will be monitored from the control room that has been established at the District Collectorate.

Arrangements are in place for the quick replacement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election equipment which malfunction.

Sectoral officers

In all, 291 sectoral officers have been specially appointed for the purpose.

The total electorate of 28,19,710 in Thiruvananthapuram district includes 14,78,958 women, 13,40,691 men and 61 transgender voters.

Stern action will be taken against voters who try to cast multiple votes, the District Collector said.

She also urged the electors to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.