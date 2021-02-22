4,164 booths in capital for Assembly polls

COVID-19 norms to be enforced

Elaborate arrangements are being made in the district for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly polls. The district will have 4,164 polling booths and special teams will be formed for monitoring the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols during the elections, according to District Collector Navjot Khosa.

The number of booths have been increased due to an Election Commission of India decision to restrict the number of voters per polling booth to 1,000 given the COVID-19 situation.

Ms. Khosa, who chaired a meeting of political parties and police officials on Friday in the run-up to the elections, said a special team will be formed in the district to ensure the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

Only two persons can accompany the candidate for submitting the nominations. Only five persons are permitted for door-to-door campaigning. A maximum of five vehicles will be allowed for road shows.