416 Krishi Bhavans launch value-added products

February 08, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTAPURAM

As many as 416 Krishi Bhavans in the State, out of 1,076, have launched value-added agricultural products in the market as part of a government initiative to have one product from each Krishi Bhavan, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad told the Assembly on Wednesday. The rest of the Krishi Bhavans will soon launch their products.

He said the initiative is part of the measures to increase revenue for farmers. As these products are launched by farmers’ collectives, they get all the profit, instead of private companies which usually make gains from such value-added products, said Mr. Prasad.

He said steps are being taken to make available farm products on online e-commerce platforms. Currently, 65 products are available on online platforms. By March 31, as many as 100 products will be available on platforms including Amazon. The department is planning to have a common ‘Kerala agro’ branding for all such products. A memorandum of understanding will be arrived at with the Indian Institute of Packaging to ensure attractive packing for the products.

The upcoming Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture (VAIGA) agricultural expo will focus on these aspects. It will have a clinic on the preparation of detailed project reports, besides a loan mela and B2B meets.