414 cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 414 COVID-19 cases and 335 recoveries on Saturday. It also registered four COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 34.

The fresh cases include 403 people who contracted the virus through local transmission, four who came from other States, three from abroad, three health staff, and a Mannar native. The Mannar native’s source of infection is unknown.

Of the 403 locally transmitted cases, 55 were reported from Ambalappuzha, 36 from Chettikkad, 34 from Alappuzha, 27 from Thrikkunnapuzha and 26 from Aryad. Panavally (19), Punnapra (15), Pathiyoor (15), Mannar (13) and Pulinkunnu (11) also recorded double-digit contact case count on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 3,872.